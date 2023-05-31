US Peace Corps returning to Malawi

The United States announces the scheduled return of Peace Corps Volunteers to Malawi in mid-August 2023. Volunteers will support the Government of Malawi’s development priorities in the health, education, and environment sectors In March 2020, all Peace Corps Volunteers worldwide were evacuated back to the United States of America due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are pleased to announce the return of Peace Corps Volunteers to Malawi in mid-August 2023! Details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q69qJ0r2Mv — U.S. Embassy Lilongwe (@USEmbassyLLW) May 31, 2023

Volunteers in Malawi work with their communities on locally prioritized projects in Education, Environment, and Health sectors. During their service in Malawi, Volunteers learn to speak local languages, including Chichewa, Chitonga, and Chitumbuka.

To date there has been 3,129 volunteers.

