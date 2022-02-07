By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Water and Sanitation through the Department of Water Resources has revealed that there is a possibility of flooding of most rivers in the Northern and Central areas of Malawi.

This has been disclosed in a Statement signed by J.N. Magwira, Secretary for Water and Sanitation.

According to the statement, the Congo air mass coupled with the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone ( ITCZ) will be influencing the weather over Central and Northern areas in the country thereby causing rains likely associated with occasional thunderstorms.

This is based on the forecast by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services.

Among the rivers likely to be flooded are Songwe, North Rukuru, Kyungu and Lufilya rivers in Karonga District, Kasitu River and South Rukuru in Rumphi, Bua, Dwangwa, Dwambadzi, Lifyodzi, and Mkhula rivers in Nkhotakota District, Lingadzi, Linthipe, and Lifidzi rivers in Salima District.

The others places also include the low lying areas along the lake shore districts of Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota, Salima, and some urban areas of Lilongwe along Lingadzi and Mchesi rivers.

The Ministry has therefore urged the general public to refrain from crossing the flooded rivers and streams, settling and cultivating in the mentioned areas during this time.

