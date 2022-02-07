By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The lower-shire districts including Chikwawa and Nsanje have been heavily affected by floods leaving lives of people in limbo and it has affected different sectors in the area.some of the areas affected include Agriculture food security and nutrition Health,Education, Transport logistics and communications, water sanitation, shelter and camp management.

This comes following in January the Department of of Climate change and Meteorological Services forecasted that looming Moderate Tropical Ana which covers the southern region of the country.

On 23rd to 25th January 2022 southern region district received heavy rains which induced flooding in these districts.

According to the statement by the Chikwawa District council says the district was not spares from the devastating effects of Ana.

The lowershire districts experienced flooding of major rivers which includes Shire, Mwanza, Thangadzi, Likhubula,Mkombezi and other small rivers in the district.

The statement states that All the 12 Traditional Authorities in the district were not spared from the cyclone ana effects these TAs are Makhuwira, STA Chiputula, Milima, Katunga, Kasisi, Chapananga, Lundu, Ngabu, Ngowe, Masache and Ndakwera. As of 27th January 2022 a total number of 84106 households were affected..

From 25 January 2022, the council together with stakeholders implemented various response interventions which included community search and rescue,facilitating displaced people to relocate in safe places

The statement indicates that the flood disaster has registered so far 11 deaths resulting from drowning and walls collapsing and atotal of 6 people injured due to flooding.

The statement has also called on authorities to help different households with basic needs and necessities to the floods victims

