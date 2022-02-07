HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe’s police in Mutoko, Mashonaland East province, have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly beheading his mother and burning the corpse before burying it in a shallow grave.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii confirmed the incident.

According to Chazovachii, on February 2 in the afternoon, Serinah Chitonho (43), a neighbour, visited the deceased’s homestead after realising that she had not seen her for some time.

Upon arrival, she found the suspect alone at home and inquired on the whereabouts of his mother, but she did not get a satisfactory answer.

Chitonho then informed the deceased’s relative Persuade Mvundura about the issue, and a search was instituted, Newsday reported.

The team searching for the missing woman discovered her burnt body with missing head about 50m from the homestead before informing the police.

While in search for the missing head, Police found a human jaw, grey hair and teeth about 60m from the grave and a place where a fire had been made near the grave and they believed it is where the body was burnt.

Chapfuruka’s body was taken to Kotwa Hospital for post-mortem.

The suspect, believed to be a mental patient is currently in police custody waiting for investigations in relation to the murder of his biological mother.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...