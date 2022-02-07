By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa described President Lazarus Chakwera’s claims on the creation of 900,000 jobs within two years is blue lie.

Nankhumwa disclosed this on Monday, February 7, 2022 in the August house in his response to the Sona.

He said the same Chakwera contradicts himself as he describe to media that his regime has lost 1 million job due to covid 19 on BBC radio.

Nankhumwa who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Vice President disclosed that he country has lost 300,000 jobs from tourism industry only due to COVID-19.

He said the Tonse regime can not progress as he is yielding the corrupt ministers in his cabinet.

The opposition leader added that the SONA has no effect to the lives of Malawians as they are failing to cover the promises that they made during the campaign.

He said the president is a blocken system which is failing to guide Malawians to the vision that he promised.

After Nankhumwa finished his speech,Speaker of Parliament asked the leader of opposition to withdraw the word lie following the request from the leader of the House that the word was parliamentary.

The Leader of opposition withdraw the word lie and replace it with “did not say the truth” for the sake of house progress.

Concurring with Nankhumwa,leader of United Democratic front (UDF)in the house Ned Poya said the Tonse government has contributed in the lost of 600,000 jobs with the 2 years of term.

Poya said if the current regime will not work on its failures will rule for only 1 term.

In his remarks leader of the house Richard Chimwendo said Malawians should wait for the minister of labour to articulate how the Tonse government created the 900,000 jobs.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...