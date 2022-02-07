ZBS’s Christopher Sande (Middle) drawing winners as Jonaz

Blantyre, February 7, 2022 – TNM Mpamba Limited, wholly owned subsidiary by Malawi’s pioneer mobile network provider TNM Plc, has conducted first weekly draw after the extension of Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion that has seen lucky customer walking away with K1 million.

Speaking during the draw in Blantyre, Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing said the mobile money company is happy to fulfill its purpose through the promotion.

“The promotion was launched to reward customers and agents for the milestones Mpamba has achieved over the years. We are proud to conduct this first weekly draw and reward these winners, we are living by our promise,” said Jonazi.

The promotion that has been extended to March 31 is changing lives of customers across the country are winning amazing cash prizes.

“Today we have made one customer a millionaire, it is our hope that the prize money will make a difference. As a Malawian brand we strive to change lives and create possibilities of our people using mobile money services,” he said.

Another set of more than 200 customers countrywide also won cash prizes in Kuikunga ndi Mpamba promotion.

“We extended the period of the promotion to continue enhancing social economic status of our valued customers. During the draw, a total of 280 customers have won different cash prizes adding to the list of all the winners to 2, 520,” added Jonazi.

A 32-year-old Machinga-based woman, Filuta Saidi emerged as K1 million winner in the draw. She expressed gratitude to TNM for promotion saying the prize money will change her life.

“I can’t believe that I have won such a great prize with a transaction of K650. As of now I cannot say what I will do with the money but I know for sure this will help to transform my life,” said Said.

To enter into the promotion customers are required to add minimum of 10 members to their groups and motivate them to use a minimum of K200.

