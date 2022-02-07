A cover letter is one of the most important documents an applicant can have. It will highlight not only your skills and abilities but also show how you are a great fit for a particular position.

While many employers say they don’t read them, it’s not entirely true. They do look at them—but mainly to find out who you are and if you match the qualifications of a position.

Here are some helpful tips for writing a cover letter:

1. Know what is in your cover letter before sending it.

Don’t assume you can add on at a later date. If there is something wrong with your cover letter for job application, such as typos or misspellings, you are not going to get the job. If you know what is included in your cover letter, it will be easier for you to edit and make sure everything is perfect before sending it off.

2. Showcase your skills.

A key part of a good cover letter is highlighting your abilities and skills that meet the qualifications of the position. Employers want to know how you can contribute to the company, so give them what they are looking for when making your cover letter template.

3. Read it out loud before sending it.

It’s not enough to just check over your cover letter once or twice. You need to read it out loud in order to catch anything you missed the first few times around. Reading your cover letter out loud will also help you see if it actually sounds like something you would say.

4. Avoid clichés, slang and bad grammar.

Employers want to hire professionals who know how to write a good cover letter in proper English. Slang or words they don’t understand can make them think less of you so avoid slang and bad grammar.

5. Keep it concise.

A cover letter is a great way to show interest in a job but you don’t want your cover letter going on forever or getting too long. Use your cover letter to highlight the reasons why you are a good fit, but remember employers receive hundreds of applications so try not to go overboard.

6. Point out what makes you unique.

There are many people applying for the same job so stand out from the pack and try to be different. Employers want someone who is going to take initiative and go beyond the requirements of a job so explain in your cover letter what makes you unique or why you will excel at this position.

An employer won’t waste their time trying to track you down if they can’t easily contact you. Include your phone number, email address and social media accounts so they can easily reach you—but watch out with the social media part because you don’t want to include anything that belongs to someone else. You can use a letterhead maker for this part.

8. Make sure you’re qualified.

Apart from knowing how to write a cover letter, you should also keep in mind to only apply for a job if you are qualified for it. Answer all the questions in the job posting and make sure you have the qualifications necessary to do the job. Employers receive hundreds of applications and don’t want to waste time on someone who doesn’t meet the requirements.

9. Show your personality.

A cover letter is not the time to be boring!

Try to show some of your personality and make sure you are able to connect with the employer in some way. Employers want someone who can contribute but also fit into their company culture so show them that you are a great fit.

10. Keep it simple.

The job posting has what the employer is looking for so do your research and send them exactly what they want. Keep your cover letter short and sweet to make sure you are not overwhelming them with too much information.

11. Be honest and genuine.

Make sure your cover letter is something you are okay with sharing with the world. If you don’t want it shared anywhere else, make sure to include that at the bottom of your cover letter.

Don’t try to make yourself sound like you’re perfect because there is no such thing as perfect. Be honest and write what you think sounds best, don’t try to use stock language that’s not you.

12. Make the employer want to meet you.

Give specific examples of why you are a great fit for the job and make sure the employer knows exactly why you are the best person for the job. If you show them that they can’t pass up on an opportunity to hire you, you are much more likely to get the job.

Read your cover letter over one last time and make sure you have included everything they asked for.

Writing a cover letter can be difficult, but these tips should help you organize your thoughts and write a good cover letter that will get you through to the next round. To get started, you can check out Venngage. The platform has high-quality cover letter examples and templates you can use to impress potential employers. Make your cover letter today!

