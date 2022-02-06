



By Kondwani Kandiano

A local organisation, Youth Network for Adaptation of Climate Change (YNAC) says it plans to plant about 1 million trees through its child to a tree project.

Through the project each learner in the area will be allocated a tree to plant and manage to ensure that the tree grows.

Mphanje pupils partners officials in tree planting

Speaking during the launch of the project at Mphanje Primary School in Lilongwe, the organisation’s executive director, Rodwell Kachapila said time was ripe to empower children in communities to take care of the environment.

“We feel children have a very crucial role to play in conserving the environment so that we mitigate the impact of climate change hence the project,” he said.

In her remarks, Principal Forestry Officer Mary Chisale applauded the organisation for the initiative saying the move would help ensure increased tree survival rate.

She said: “It is very important that we instill tree planting and management skills to the younger generation. This will in the long run help mitigate the impact of climate change.”

Chisale said the initiative will also help the younger generation understand how tree management relates to flooding adding that this would help future generation to mitigate the impact of climate change.

At completion of primary education, the organisation says it will be giving bursaries to children who have managed to take care of the trees they planted.

District Education Manager, Rabson Kawalala applauded the organisation for the initiative describing it as timely.

