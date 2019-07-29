A Ghanaian woman, who has been married for the past 20 years without a child, has been blessed with five babies (quintuplets).

The 45-year-old known as Maame Cynthia welcomed her bundle of joy, two girls and three boys at Sam-J Specialist Hospital at Haatso, Accra in Ghana.

According to Zambia observer online, the babies were conceived through in-vitro fertilisation.

Maame Cynthia revealed how two of her impatient husbands divorced her due to her inability to conceive but that, she stressed, did not deter her from hoping to celebrate the fruit of her womb.

So when she remarried and was still facing the problem, she trusted God for a breakthrough.