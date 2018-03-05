By Saunders Jumah

When we read or hear of John Chilembwe we know of a man of integrity, a man of compassion who sacrificed his life in exchange for the freedom of African people from occupation.

We read of John Gray Kufa we learn of a fearless cader who broke the yoke of colonialism by fighting using the weapon of the oppressor.

We read of Levi Ziliro Mumba, Orton Chirwa, Augustine Bwanausi, Mkwapatira Mhango we read of men and women who fought for the black Africa for the freedom and truth of Africans.

When we read of Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, David Chiwanga and Twaibu Sangala we know of people who cut down the cobweb of tyranny and paid painfully with their lives.

We read of Yatuta Chisiza we see strong men who defied frenzy and deception, they paid their lives in exchange for truth and a just Malawi.

Atati Mpakati sacrificed his sacred life for socialist life of each and every Malawian to have civil liberties and rights.

Evison Matafale the son of the village lost his life in martyrdom for standing for the truth, by describing the encyclopedia of BOMA which means British ruled territory he was murdered.

We learn of the culture of Malawi which is to stand for the truth, for right, for justice and for peace.

In the above men of the soil we remember our Martyrs. We learn what is to be a Martyr.

On this day of the 3rd March we are not only remembering them but we see them asking us “hard and tough questions” as to where the Malawi they sacrificed their precious lives heading to???

This question is asking each and every Malawian to stand up and follow their footsteps as Malawi has been grabbed by Mafioso kind of system where power of an individual or a group of individuals have outmanouvred and overpowered the “dignity and integrity of the nation.”

Today Malawi has 17 million citizens “as silent and dead martyrs” for looking, watching, observing and spectating our nation being plundered and destroyed.

The 17 million citizens fear to be martyred.

We see of the plunder, we see of the destruction, we see of the looting, we see corruption, we see deception, we see frenzy, we see distortion, love of money not of people, we see greed, we see selfishness, we see killings of the innocent, we see maiming and killing for removal of human parts, we see tribalism and regionalism, we see nepotism and Lhomwenization, we see insanity among a nation that has “martyrs” but fear to stand up and follow the foot steps of those we remember today.

Martyrdom is an ongoing life, it does not end as far as “a vision for the better” is concerned.

South Africa after a negotiated settlement in 1994 still realize expropriation of land without compensation is an inevitable practice. Why are we watching ministers and leaders exploiting our nation of Malawi?

Why should Malawi not think that keeping thieves on a pot that prepares food for an ordinary and common citizen is a crime?

Why are we quite when those we elect to positions of leadership steal and plunder our taxes?

Why are we not growing impatient when we see the type of oppression our Martyrs above went through? Are we not Malawians enough to fight for our country?

Are we afraid as if in the martyrdom of our land there are no ancestors?

The 3rd of March is not just a day to lay wreaths at Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu, Nkhata Bay or Zomba memorial places.

It is the day we focus and ask ourselves if the “core reason” these martyrs sacrificed their precious lives were met or fulfilled?

If not the doors of martyrdom are open for many of us.

As the riddle “not yet Uhuru” still make echoes across the mountains of Michiru, Ndirande, Nyika, Zomba, Dedza and valleys of Kirk, Lilongwe and Mwenelupembe. We have to stand up!

Time of laying wreaths is gone this is the time of “mass actions” to distinguish to the fallen martyrs that their deaths, murder, killings, butcher, brutal letter bombs did not go in vain.

We have Malawi to fight for, fighting for a just society where the president and an ordinary citizen from Khombwe are all under the law.

We have to fight for a nation where the system of government is led by honest and God fearing people, we have to fight for a country where Tumbukas, Senas, Chewas, Mang’anjas and Lhomwes see each other not because of tribe but as Malawians.

We have to fight for a nation where a government is a system that is under the law not above the law.

We have to fight for a government whose service men and women are servants not bosses.

We have to fight for a nation that respects the laws of the land, not only respecting but making sure that each and every person is living under the law.

We have to fight for a nation where criminals and thieves are tried in the court of law and see them be punished and serve jail sentences.

We have to make sure that no one and no-one is allowed to steal our tax that we pay for service in return.

When we fail to fight for these freedoms and rights why remember the fallen heroes and heroines. Why set aside the 3rd March when we cannot honour their sacrifices??

To honour their sacrifices is to see to it and make sure that we maintain and uphold what they fought and died for.

In this dictum the Utopian fault all the 17 million citizens for the betraying the “cause and will” of our Martyrs.

Our nation is not what they wanted it to be, it is not what they expected to be, it is not even moving towards that direction.

Why are we provoking the spirits of Mbona, Maravi, Bibikuulunda, Namgwagwa, Karonga and Kaporo to crush us? Where do we get this evil hearts of stealing, killings, destruction and divisions????

Way back a Yao was welcome in Mzimba, a Lhomwe was welcome in Nkhata Bay, a Chewa had home ku Khombwe, why do we allow politics to crush this Malawianness.

We were known with the best name[The warm heart of Africa] but we have allowed politics of minority to divide us, crush us and separate us.

The Utopian philosophy appeal and ask citizens to reject and defy any politician who carries the flag of distortion and deception.

We must as citizens defend our nationhood and live the life we lived when our ancestors ruled and led this country.

Rememberance of the “MARTYRS” has an obligation to unite, to free, to offer, to serve, to give justice and to be servants of the people not bosses.

May the souls of our “Martyrs” feel we remember and cherish their sacrifices for the best of this nation.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]

DEFENDERS OF THE FUTURE OF MALAWI [MADEFU]

Utopian philosophy team.