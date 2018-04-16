LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Young people converging at the first ever national youth conference on climate change under way in the capital Lilongwe have one voice, calling Malawi government include them in climate change agenda if the country is to make head way.

The young people are seeking a clear definition of their role our role in the existing action plans stipulated in government’s framework on climate change fight including mitigation and adaptation actions.

The conference which under the theme, “The Role of the Youth in Climate Change Negotiations, Sustainable Adaptation and Mitigation Actions in Malawi”, the young people say have the energy, strength and time towards addressing effects of climate.

They added that are in greater percentage to labour force, but only abused in political violence

Addressing the official opening of the conference,Lisa Banda, from Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (Luanar-Bunda campus)’Bunda Environmental Club urged Malawi government to give space to young people in fighting effects of climate change.

“This calls for awareness creation, capacity building and empowerment of the young people. Incorporating young into climate change policies can lead to the development of effective mitigation and adaptation strategies that are cost-effective, participatory, and sustainable.

“According to the National Statistical Office, the youth represent about 70% of the total population in Malawi. As such neglecting young people in Climate Change agenda(mitigation and adaptation actions) can frustrate government efforts to reaching the established priorities related to Climate Change,”says Banda.

In reaction, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Masi who graced the two day conference assured young people in Malawi of government commitment to incorporate them it climate change agenda.

The Minister Masi therefore lauded young people for mobilising themselves with an agenda to come up with practical mitigation and coping mechanism to address effects of climate change.

The conference which runs from April 16 to 17 is expected to invigorate youth ideas on how local and international legal framework can meet their participation in mitigating effects of climate change.

The country’s National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) with its partners is the one hosting the gathering which has attracted over 100 youth people across the nation from different background of social front.