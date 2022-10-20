Nyasulu welcoming cycling caravan for climate justice

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) is satisfied with the three days youth and children cycling’s caravan for Climate Justice saying voices have been heard.

The cycling caravan that started from Balaka, ended up in Lilongwe on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 aimed at raising awareness on how climate change impacts on children towards Conference Of Parties 27 (COP27) in Egypt.

The three-day 27 member caravan youth and children cycling for climate Justice exercise passed through Ntcheu, Dedza to Lilongwe.

NYNCC National Coordinator Dominic Nyasulu told The Maravi Post after welcoming the caravan that youth and children voices have been recorded that will be presented during COPs 27.

Nyasulu also disclosed that children voices will be shared during the National Children’s Summit on Climate Justice slayed for Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to grace the children summit.

“We used cycling to interact with youth and children on how have been affected with effects of climate and how best can they been taken on board for practical adaptation strategies.

“We are therefore satisfied with the input collected where youth and children have shared their experiences on how climate change has affected their well-being. This was insightful and exciting venture on engaging youth and children,” excited Nyasulu.

One of the cyclists Maria Moffat from Lilongwe Cycling Club expressed happiness on how the exercise was interactive with young people on climate change issues.

“Climate change presents the single biggest threat to current and future generations and sustainable development everywhere and its widespread and unprecedented impacts disproportionately burden the poorest and most vulnerable.

“It was daring and exciting venture cycling a long distance which we managed to get our fellow young people voices on effects of climate change,” she said.

NYNCC in collaboration with Save the Children, Initiative for Climate Action and Development (ICAD) and other key stakeholders seek to hold the first-ever National children’s summit on climate justice.

The children summit aims at sending messages to government, development partners, United Nations and key stakeholders on the need to build a stronger and responsive child-friendly climate response in Malawi which is vital in protecting children from the impacts of climate change.

Children’s Summit on Climate Justice is under the theme; “Children’s Voice Matters in Climate Change Decision-making Processes”.

Malawi is one of the top 40 countries where climate change is having a significant impact on children as evidenced by 2022 tropical storms Ana and Gombe which wreaked havoc in the southern region, causing severe damage to key infrastructures including roads, schools, and health facilities.

The storms damaged crops and affected over 995000 people 130000 of whom were children under the age of five and kept over 100000 more out of school.

