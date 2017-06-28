Police in Karonga on Monday, arrested 26 men who are believed to be Ethiopian citizens, for entering into Malawi without travelling documents.

This happened ‪on Monday midnight‬ at Katili. This is the area that Government intends to relocate the Dzereka refugee camp, which is currently in Dzeleka in Dowa.

According to Karonga police spokesperson George Mlewa, this follows a tip from responsible citizens.

Mlewa said the Ethiopians were in four by four vehicle vehicle, and belonged to Mr Amedi Hassan Abubo of Dowa district.

“They were coming from Chitipa to Karonga through Karonga-Chitipa M1 road. However, after seeing a snap police roadblock, the driver changed the direction to Karonga Airport and then to Katili,” said Mlewa.

The district police spokesperson said upon reaching Katili, the driver stopped the vehicle and run to the nearby bush together with the Ethiopians.

However, the police captured and arrested all the Ethiopians and took them to Karonga police station together with the vehicle.

According Mlewa, the arrested suspects, who are between the age of 25-35 years, will appear before court very soon, to answer the charge of illegal entry.

Meanwhile, police said they are still hunting for the driver, and the other Ethiopians.