South Africa-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who is a founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), on Sunday released prophesies on the United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA) and Russia.

According to Bushiri, God showed him that there will be no peace in the three countries.

“The Lord took me to UK in the spirit and I wondered what’s wrong with Britain,” said Bushiri.

The prophet said “the Lord then said, this country will no more be called United Kingdom because it will split. States (belonging to the UK) will fight for independence and there will be some chaos.”

Bushiri who is a Malawian Prophet and well known with his ‘miracle money’ preaching style, said the Lord also showed him that people of the United States of America will revolt against their own democratically-elected President Donald Trump.

“The Lord also took me to the USA and disclosed to me that the residents and opposition will try to impeach their President but (they) will fail,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri shocked the Christians of Russia when he prophesied that they will be attacked by anti-Christian people within Russia.

“The Lord said people of Russia will try to end Christianity in their country by shutting down their churches but they will fail and peace will be restored,” he said.

However, Bushiri said people will be against these prophesies but they will be fulfilled “because thus said the Lord.”

Prophet Bushiri then asked his congregation to pray for these nations including the opposition President of the South Sudan because of his on and off sickness.