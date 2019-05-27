UTM president Saulos Chilima has wished president-elect Peter Mutharika all the best as he starts his second five year-term as Malawi president.

“All I can say is I have heard [the results] and I am surprised. However, to the winner, all the best,” Chilima said.

He, however, said his party will seek justice through the courts so that Malawians should know the truth about the disputed presidential elections.

Saulos Chilima then assured his supporters that the party is still there and will make a statement in the next few days.

On Saturday, Chilima called on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to hold fresh polls, saying credibility of May 21 the elections had been greatly compromised as serious irregularities that had been identified were not been satisfactorily dealt with.

According to MEC official results, Mutharika was elected with 38.57% of the votes. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, got 35.41%, and Chilima, 20.24%.