NBM puts digital banking at centre of growth strategy

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc says digital banking is central to its growth strategy as the Bank moves to strengthen its competitive position and expand its customer base across Malawi.

Speaking on Tuesday at the NBM plc Stakeholder Engagement held at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer Harold Jiya said the Bank is focused on strengthening its leadership in digital banking as customer needs continue to evolve.

“As we advance, we plan to continue our leadership position in digital banking because our vision is to be the number one digital bank in Malawi.

“So, we are investing a lot into digital to make sure that we continue to harness the gains that we have made,” said Jiya.

The Bank’s digital ambitions are also backed by independent recognition.

NBM plc’s mobile banking platform, Mo626 Digital+, was named Best Digital Banking Solution at the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Corporate Awards, an honour the Bank has retained for the third consecutive year.

“Our digital platform continues to generate significant income for the Bank. We also have several other initiatives, including new products for our customers, through which we support them with different types of loans and overdrafts to help grow their activities,” he said.

He further noted that the Bank is extending financing to productive sectors of the economy, including mining and commodity production, aimed at improving foreign exchange generation.

“We are financing mining, we are financing commodity production to ensure that at least we improve the supply of foreign currency in the economy,” said Jiya.

As part of efforts to enhance customer experience, NBM plc is upgrading its ATM network, replacing around 20 machines from its fleet of 161 ATMs that experienced recurring faults, while also training in-house technicians to reduce turnaround time on repairs.

The Bank continues to invest in its digital banking ecosystem, including mobile and internet banking platforms, agency banking and mobile wallet services.

According to the Bank’s 2025 annual results, NBM plc recorded a profit after tax of MK197 billion and remitted a combined MK141 billion to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) comprising MK111 billion in direct taxes paid by the Bank and MK29 billion in taxes collected on behalf of the authority.

The Bank also invested MK2.9 billion in Corporate Social Investment initiatives supporting communities across Malawi in health, education, and scholarships.