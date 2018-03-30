By Alick Sichali

Youth empowerment can be successful if the youths are taking a leading role in various development activities happening in their communities.

Spokesperson of Umodzi Party, Pemphero Mphande, has made the remarks following the interface meeting the party is expected to hold in Blantyre at BIU University on Saturday.

Mphande said time has come for the youths to be active in development activities happening in their areas as this will be the best platform for them to express challenges which they are facing so that they should be addressed by leaders.

He further said its high time politicians should bring to an end the saying that youth are leaders of tomorrow when there is nothing they are doing to help them access basic needs and achieve their goals.

Mphande said youths in the country should resist from being used by leaders of different political parties in the campaigning period as they only use them to fulfil their agendas instead of helping them.

At this juncture, he has asked youths in the country to find other ways of generating income like starting small business than waiting to be employed.

At the interface meeting youths are expected to be told the importance of taking part in various development activities happening in their areas as well as being active in politics