14 customers smile in Sunbird’s Discover Malawi competition

By Chris Loka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Fourteen Sunbird Customers are all smiles after emerging winners of various prizes in discover Malawi with Sunbird competition.

Worthy MK5 million, the competition ran from 1st August 1 to September 30, 2023.

The promotion gave Sunbird customers an opportunity to stand a chance to win a grand prize in the form of an all-expenses paid vacation for a Family of four at Sunbird Kuchawe, Sunbird Nkopola and Sunbird Waterfront.

Other prizes included two nights for two at Sunbird Livingstonia with all meals, one night for two at Sunbird Kuchawe with all meals, dinner vouchers at Vincent’s restaurant and many more consolation prizes.

Speaking after the grand draw on Friday in Lilongwe , The Head of Sales, Marketing and Distribution for Sunbird Hotels and Resorts, Temwa Kanjadza said they decided to come up with competition as one way of appreciating customers for their unwavering support.

“We thank many of our customers that participated in the Discover Malawi with Sunbird competition and shared their experiences from each and every hotel and resort on social media. It always gives us great pleasure to reward our customers where it counts the most, for continuously supporting the brand.

“Coming from the celebration of tourism month, the competition is a domestic campaign that aims to compliment the efforts of inculcating a tourist culture in Malawi,” she said.

Kanjaza said Malawi is beautiful and endowed with vast tourist attractions.

She therefore appealed to all the customers to discover the best of what Malawi has to offer with Sunbird. “That has many tourist experiences under one brand with excellent and personalized service”.

According to Kanjadza, Sunbird will soon be activating Takulandirani special series packages specifically targeting their domestic customers to enable customers to plan a vacation or a special getaway with special pricing across all hotels and resorts in Malawi.

Some of the winners in the competition include William Kenias as the Grand prize winner, 2nd prize winner Patricia Msungama, and 3rd Prize winner Agness Matola.

In an interview after emerging the winner, Agness Matola said she was happy as she did not expect to win.

Matola further said she is looking forward for another amaying experience with Sunbird.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 10 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu, three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe and Kalipano by Sunbird.

Sunbird Hotels & Resorts” the home of hospitality’’ is also known for offering excellent and personalized services, great cuisine and comfortable accommodation.