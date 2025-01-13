2024-2025 Budget Consultations Meeting Kicks Off with Critics in the Mining Industry*

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE, Maravipost: As Parliament gets ready to open its 2024-2025 budget session on February 14th, the Ministry of Finance has begun a series of budget consultation meetings with critics from the mining sector.

Bangala Chikanza, President of the Economic Association of Malawi (ECAMA), urged the ministry to increase funding for the mining sector to ensure better oversight in the industry.

Chikanza stressed that allocating only 1 percent of the budget to mining is insufficient, allowing external entities to exploit the country’s resources without accountability.

Additionally, she called for the ministry to hold those responsible for the Affordable Input Program (AIP) accountable, criticizing the management of resources while many Malawians continue to face food shortages despite taxpayer funding.

“We need to start spending within our means.We cannot discuss strength in tourism while our roads, such as the Nkopola Road, remain in poor condition,” said Chikanza.

Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola addressed attendees on Monday, January 13th, emphasizing the budget’s critical role in promoting economic growth.

He assured participants that his ministry is working diligently to stabilize the economy.

Chithyola noted that all feedback received will be compiled and considered during the budget presentation

“The consultation meetings are invaluable to us, as we incorporate much of the feedback into our budget, which has led to significant achievements,” said Chithyola.

He also mentioned that it is important to recognize that not all suggestions can be accommodated in the 2025/26 National Budget, but they will remain essential in guiding the Ministry of Finance’s work in the budgeting process.

This year’s consultations will also involve youth in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, and Blantyre, where additional budget meetings will be held.

The first meeting, held in Lilongwe, brought together civil society organizations, citizens, and economic experts.

The goal of this gathering is to encourage Malawians to focus on available revenue sources rather than relying heavily on borrowing.