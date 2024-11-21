2024 TNM Super League: Bankers run riot on MAFCO soldiers

.…….MAFCO1-6 SILVER

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The chase for the 2024 TNM Super League championship reaches it’s climax as the league is slowly approaching to its closure.

However, Bankers who are the league leaders continue punishing teams as they keep their unbeaten run in their game number 25 by running riot over MAFCO 1-6 away at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Bankers boasted to the ball possession from the onset no wonder they got a goal with just seven minutes into the game through Innocent Shema’s beautiful header connecting from a well taken corner kick by Uchizi Vunga.

Silver kept creating numerous chances as they played over six corner kicks within the opening 20 minutes. Vunga sent a beautiful ball in the box but Selemani failed to direct his diving header on target.

In the 22nd minute of the match, Bankers got a free kick in the edge of the home side box but Mkweza cleared the danger.

First yellow card of the game went to Duncan Mwale of MAFCO for fouling Binwell Katinji and a free kick was awarded which Vunga quickly took it to Chimwemwe Idana who was eventually caught offside.

The soldiers came closer to reply the deficit through the former Extreme FC midfielder, Francis Black through a beautiful free kick from 35 yards but George Chikooka guarding the goal posts for Bankers collected the ball with ease in the 32nd minute.

Peter Mponda’ boys continued showing intent of winning the match as they excellently exchanged passes, Captain Kamanga started the move to Idana who fed Gift Chunga on the right flank but Chunga poorly delivered the ball to the disappointment of the technical panel and fans.

Chunga extended the lead for the Bankers in the 41st minute after Chikondi Kamanga had started the move from the Bankers’ half with his long range pass which found Chunga who just pressed the ball into the far bottom corner, 0-2 it was.

In the 45th minute, Bankers got another chance as Idana played Katinji near the D-Zone but the effort ended in the hands of MAFCO’ goal-minder Blessings Kameza.

After this scene, referee Mayamiko Kanjere added 3 minutes on the clock.

Binwell Katinji hit the human wall from the free kick just outside the box after unleashing powerful shot in the 45′ + 3 minutes and soon Msungama blew the whistle for the recess.

Silver Strikers who are chasing to regain the glory of TNM Super league championship after 13-years started the second half on high as they scored an early goal in the 50th minute through Gift Chunga from Vunga assist.

Mponda made changes in his Bankers squad as Charles Chipala and Charles Thom replaced Binwell Katinji and George Chikooka respectively.

As for the Sengabay soldiers, Mzunga replied by making triple changes, Aubrey Chafewa, Mphatso Philimoni and Yohane Malunga replaced Francis Black, Blessings Phiri and Wakisa Kalinga in the 55th minute, and just a minute later Mponda took off Gift Chunga for Chinsinsi Maonga.

The visitors stretched their lead through an own goal by Steve Mkweza who failed to clear the dangerous delivery by Uchizi Vunga from a corner kick at 63rd minute.

Yohane Malunga reduced the deficit for the home team.

Auspicious Kandzongolo found Bernard Chimaimba with a good delivery from a corner but his effort was barred by Charles Thom sending it to the direction of Malunga who easily slotted home, 1-4 it was in the 67th minute.

Bankers’ defender, Nickson Mwase was booked at 75th minute following a foul on former Blue Eagles forward, Mphatso Philimon. Misheck Selemani scored the fifth goal for Bankers’ at 79th minute finishing a pass from MacDonald Lameck from close range and soon Lameck was withdrawn for Levison Maganizo.

Chimwemwe Idana put the ice on the cake for the bankers at 85th minute scoring the sixth goal, He shot from the D-Zone to the top left corner of Blessings Kameza’s goal. Chinsinsi Maonga dribbled past Duncan Mwale before sending a cross inside which Captain, Paul Ndhlovu cleared to Idana who controlled before smashing it into the net.

Soon Idana was shown a yellow card for delaying a re-start after the goal. In the 90th minute MAFCO introduced Stain Malata for Ben Mbewe and at 90+3′ Misheck Selemani was red carded for second bookable offence, he wasted time but the card did not please technical panel and supporters who protested against the decision.

Later, Msungama ended the match and it was confirmed that the Bankers’ secured an away emphatic 1-6 win over soldiers from MAFCO.

Speaking after the game, Silver Strikers head coach, Peter Mponda hailed his boys for good response after coming from a defeat in Airtel Top 8 final by FCB Nyasa Big Bullets.

“Good response from the boys, I need to congratulate them. We said already that the one who is closer to us is not giving us much headache but now i think we have forces from other people. Let’s see today’s game, Idana was yellow carded for celebrating his goal and Seleman red carded why, because they know our next opponent this weekend, let the best team win the title, why Msungama only officiates our crucial games?, if you want another team to do better, it won’t happen”, Mponda furiously explained.

Assistant coach MAFCO, Jimmy Mzunga acknowledged the defeat saying his boys didn’t come for the party and he later congratulated Silver Strikers for the victory saying they deserved to win.

The win means Silver Strikers are unbeaten in 25 games and lead the table with 57 points 4 points above second placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who have defeated Bangwe All Stars 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in another match played on Tuesday afternoon.

Next match for Bankers is against defending Champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC at Silver Stadium this weekend, Bullets are third on the ladder with 44 points from 25 games played.