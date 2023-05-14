256 Energy Limited for affordable, localized Liquid Petroleum Gas usage

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading Afrox products distributor, 265 Energy Limited says Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) must be made available to locals as alternative source of energy.

The company sees an opportunity in LPG usage for Malawi in conserving the environment and less dependent on hydropower as source of energy.

This comes as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) revealed that there has been a 50 percent increase in market consumption of LPG in the country.

The rise in usage is largely attributed to the introduction of low-priced gas cookers and 3 kg LPG cylinders by 265 Energy Limited.

256 Energy Limited Managing Director, Mfundo Mbvundula told the media orientation on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the capital Lilongwe that the low-priced gas cookers the company is selling on the market will help Malawians to access alternative energy while saving the environment.

Mbvundula urged Malawians to embrace LPG products for various income generations in households.

He however assured the general public that his firm will continue offering free trainings on LPG products amid fears of usages

“We are confident that the low-priced gas cookers are able to help a lot of people have access to such energy alternatives while also saving the environment.

“We know there is fear is LPG products usages but our company will continue with free training to customers before using the products,” assures Mbvundula.

He therefore lauded the partnership with Standard Bank that has promoted the business venture with quality and durable products.

“We can guarantee Malawians of quality and durable products on our stores valued for money. We want Malawians be happy always with our products we sell on the market,” assured Mbvundula.

With only slightly above 3 percent of Malawi’s population using gas and 70 percent of that for domestic use, the potential for further growth is high.

The increase in LPG usage is a positive step towards the use of efficient and sustainable alternative energy sources that do not exert pressure on natural resources.

The success of the LPG initiative is an indication that the government and stakeholders are making progress in mitigating the effects of environmental degradation while offering affordable alternative energy to Malawians.

MERA’s Consumer Affairs and Public Relations Manager, Fitina Khonje reveals that the increase is remarkable, given that the annual gas consumption stood at 2,194 metric tones just 24 months ago, and there were only seven importers and 63 retail outlets in the country.

265 Energy Limited is a homegrown Malawian Company based in Lilongwe and fully registered with government that is driven to providing efficient and cost effective, solutions for the people of Malawi since 2018.

As a growing enterprise, 265 Energy understands that convenience and efficiency is key to all business activities, especially to satisfying the needs of customers.

The company leverages technology, innovation and excellent customer service to ensure ultimate customer satisfaction through each engagement.