Solomon Quaynor, Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization at the African Development Bank, will join senior officials and CEOs from India’s leading companies in a conversation at the Second CII-India Eximbank Summit on Innovative Financing Partnership with Africa. The event will virtually take place on 24 November 2021, from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm GMT.

Quaynor will share his views on the scope for supporting public-private partnership projects in Africa, how the African Continental Free Trade Area will impact the continent’s financial ecosystem, and what can be done to increase capital flow and mitigate risks associated with operating in African markets.

The Summit will discuss the financial landscape, domestic and international financing tools, challenges, and innovative financing models to allow industry players to participate in Africa’s economic growth. Panelists will include eminent Indian and International speakers from Financial Institutions, Industry, and the Government who will provide valuable insights and set the roadmap for the future.

The Asia External Representation Office of the African Development Bank supported the 1st Conference on Innovative Financing Mechanisms for Doing Business with Africa in 2020, rallying together more than 600 participants from over 45 countries.

