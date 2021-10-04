Only 14 out of Africa’s 54 countries have met the global target of vaccinating more than 10% of their populations against coronavirus by the end of September, the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals.

That’s largely because Covax, the mechanism set up to distribute vaccine doses to poor nations, has not been able to get enough doses.

According to BBC, Seychelles, Mauritius and Morocco have achieved the highest vaccination rates, all above 40%.

The WHO attributes this to their robust vaccination programs, as well as the size of the countries and their populations.

Others which have met the target are Tunisia, Eswatini, Cape Verde, Botswana, Comoros, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Mauritania, Lesotho and Rwanda.But overall, just 4% of Africans have been fully jabbed, compared with 60% in the European Union.

Covax had planned to deliver nearly 300 million doses to Africa.But it’s only been able to procure 72 million doses after the richer nations bought up much of the stock.