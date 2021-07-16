– Advertisement –





Abjel Communications, one of the top 50 tech PR companies globally, has been chosen as the lead agency for the Ghana Fintech Outlook 2021, the most comprehensive mapping of the fintech ecosystem in Ghana.

Ghana’s fintech landscape is evolving and fintech businesses are involved in various services including insurance, agriculture, banking, education, health, pensions and investment, among others.

This report, the Ghana Fintech Outlook 2021, will provide a complete overview of the sector in Ghana.

Led by Consultants at Arkel Limited, the report will provide the needed data to help quantify the contribution of this sector to Ghana’s overall economy and provide insights into growth and investment trajectories.

Abjel Communications will support Arkel Limited with various corporate communications and funding, external media and marketing initiatives to drive awareness and engagement.

Led out of the agency’s Accra and London offices, Abjel will bring on board several years’ experience and foresight in communicating across numerous fintech spaces.

