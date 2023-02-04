African experts agree AU’s agenda 2063 is key to Africa’s growth

Speakers at a pan-African virtual forum, “The Africa We Want Series” by PIED Africa have called for a robust educational system that develops the human resource base of Africa.

They say that is key to realizing the continent’s developmental agenda like the Agenda 2063.

An educational system which will ensure the acquisition of innovative skills, entrepreneurial skills, creativity, and high ethical standards, was highly recommended by some of the panelists.

Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of Science, Innovation & Technology, Uganda made a case for the African educational system to focus on skills that will empower graduates to be more productive.

Dr. Emmanuel Dei-Tumi, the President of Human Capital International, also recommended that Agenda 2063 be part of the educational curriculum taught at all levels in Africa, especially at the basic levels of education.

What is Agenda 2063

– Advertisement –



The African Union’s Agenda 2063 is its blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

It is the continent’s strategic framework that aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development.

It is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.

Speakers at virtual series on twitter agreed that external forces could impede the pace of Agenda 2063.

They advised the political leaders to be cautious about offers from other continents as they re-echo the role AfCFTA could play in driving the Agenda 2063.

Dei-Tumi also advised political leaders to be proactive in their decision-making process and ensure that their economic strategies and policies reflect the continental vision.

Musenero agreed and stressed the need for productivity to driving economic growth on the continent. But she also reiterated that political leaders should focus on peace and security.

According to Hon. Dr. Musenero, the continent needs peace and security to develop. She recommended that political leaders demand trade agreements and other bilateral arrangements that will benefit the continent.

Investment in Agric

Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim, who is the Chief Economist at PIED Africa suggested a robust and sound financial system capable of supporting African entrepreneurs, although he acknowledges the contribution of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

According to him internal financing of projects is key and critical to the realization of Agenda 2063. He further reiterated that government investments in real sectors of the economy would be in creating opportunities for the citizens.

Dr. Anim further added that investment in agriculture is critical to ensure food sustainability as he advised respective governments on the continent to add value to our natural resources before exporting them.

The Policy Consultant, European Council on Foreign Relation, Ms. Zaina Adamu supported the idea of massive investment in Agriculture and value addition to make the continent more competitive.

She added that the challenges Africa faces as a continent shouldn’t intimidate it since the developed economies equally had challenges.

Dr. George Chaiman, who represented Hon. Katsonga Phiri (Minister of Trade & Industry) indicated that Africa’s ability to deal with internal factors, coupled with massive investment in human capital and support for entrepreneurs on the continent will go a long way to help in realizing Agenda 2063.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Source: Africa Feeds

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...