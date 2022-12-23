What: Launch of the African Legal Support Facility Medium Term Strategy 2023 – 2027 and New Visual Identity

Who: The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF)

When: 31st January 2023; 13:00 – 14:30 UTC/GMT

Where: Virtual – click here to participate

The African Legal Support Facility (“ALSF” or the “Facility”) will launch its new medium-term strategy and a new visual identity on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

Under the new phase and the upcoming Medium-Term Strategy 2023-2027 (“MTS 2023-2027”), the Facility expects to adapt and intensify its activities to ensure greater and more sustainable impacts for African countries.

The ALSF was established in 2008 for an initial term of 14 years, which was extended in May 2021 by the Governing Council for another 14 years, beginning 23 December 2022 (New Phase).

The MTS 2023-2027 outlines the strategies for supporting African governments – through advisory services and capacity-building activities – to overcome legal and technical capacity challenges to ensure fair and balanced commercial transactions. Pertinent sectors include sovereign finance, natural resources and extractives, energy, and infrastructure public-private partnerships.

The 2023-2027 plan prioritizes strategies for integrating cross-cutting issues such as Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG), climate sustainability, gender, illicit financial flows (IFFs), and digitalization in the ALSF’s interventions. This will enhance capacity and strengthen the resilience of African countries to confront future development challenges.

The ALSF will also use the occasion to unveil a new visual identity reflecting its maturity and dynamism as an international development organization.

About the African Legal Support Facility: Created by the African Development Bank in 2008, the ALSF supports African governments with first-rate legal and technical assistance and capacity building in undertaking complex commercial transactions for their sustainable development. The ALSF’s members include 49 regional member countries, 5 non-regional member countries, and 7 international organizations.

Click here to learn more about the ALSF.

