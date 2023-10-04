AI vs IA: A Dilemma?

Well Tubularsock has been thinking. This after some major changes around the BUNKER (see Bunker Tour).

Sitting in Tubularsock’s top floor corner office in Tubularsock’s Underground Bunker over looking Washington, D.C. from Oakland, CA a few repairs that are now completed as well as the completion of the underground garden which in addition is under harvest at this very moment.

During this undertaking Tubularsock discovered that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in direct competition with Inspired Action (IA). And the major cornerstone is that AI is JUST EMPTY as opposed to IA which is filled with possibility!

Now just look at AI. What has been done is that “they” have collected tons of data and used computer technology to “create” artificial models at extremely high speeds.

The results are as good as the data collected and used for the model.

And the “downfall” is that AI is based on HUMAN INTELLIGENCE. A true oxymoron if Tubularsock has ever heard one.

So, HUMAN INTELLIGENCE is exactly what it is, limited and not very smart!

And that leads us to dumbness at high speed. That could be very scary if you ask Tubularsock.

AI is closed space at high speed.

On the other hand IA (Inspired Action) brings forth intelligence in cooperation with spirit. And without spirit there is no where to hang your hat!

Spirit has no limit. An open ended flow that “happens”!

And what is spirit? “Those who say don’t know and those who know don’t say.” —- Lao Tzu