AIP delays to impact small holder farmers production -Experts

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (Maravipost): With little hope for the Affordable Input Program (AIP), Agriculture experts are advising farmers to seek out organic fertilizers for their crops.

In an interview with Maravipost on Sunday, November 24, Agriculture expert Tamani Nkhono Mvula warned that farmers have very slim chances of receiving fertilizer through AIP this year and should begin looking for alternatives noting that many households may face food insecurity as a result.

Nkhono emphasized the need for both farmers and the government to explore alternatives such as agroforestry technologies and the production of compost manure to enhance soil fertility.

He urged the government to expedite the availability of fertilizer in Malawi as it is critical to address this before the rainy season begins.

“Apart from the lack of sufficient fertilizer, access to it will also pose a challenge due to logistical issues and the ongoing fuel crisis,” said Nkhono.

He called on the government to collaborate with the private sector, noting that many companies have residual fertilizer stocks that could be utilized for AIP.

Nkhono believes that it is essential for other companies capable of importing fertilizer to partner with the government, even in light of the fuel crisis, as ensuring the availability of fertilizer is crucial.

Concurring with Nkhono, LUANAR, Agriculture expert Horace Phiri expressed significant concern regarding the challenges posed by fertilizer availability following Cyclone Freddy and the effects of El Niño.

He noted that there is a considerable risk that fertilizer usage will decline this year, which could greatly impact crop yields and lead to further degradation of our soil.

“Implementing the Agricultural Input Program (AIP) has been challenging, and the cost of fertilizer on commercial markets continues to rise. Hope is slowly fading, but we remain optimistic that a solution will be found,” said Phiri.

The current government has had issues with previous agricultural deals, including fraud cases involving the AIP’s purchase of supplies from various companies, including a butchery firm.