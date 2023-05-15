Airtel Malawi’s moto rebranded from “The Smartphone Network” to “A Reason To Imagine”

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s leading telecommunication service provider, Airtel Malawi on Monday evening, May 15, 2023 rebranded its moto or strapline from “The smart phone network” to Airtel “A reason to imagine”.

Airtel Malawi managing director Charles Kamoto told journalists in the capital Lilongwe after the company’s moto rebranding that “the smartphone network” strapline has served its purpose when most people had featurephones and were migrating to smart phones.

Kamoto says the smartphone network has delivered its job, saying the platform now has over two million smartphones on its network.

“This is new begging of Airtel towards serious youth engagement in various discipline of careers for better Malawi with “A reason to imagine” moto,” assured Kamoto

He added that with the new moto, the company wants to be an enabler to drive the youth’s imagination and future.

Kamoto observed that about 70 percent of the country’s population is 30 years and below and they are full of ideas and imaginations.

He added that as Malawi moves into the future, Airtel is there to help the youth actualise their imaginations.

Kamoto therefore assured Malawians of better quality service, promotions, innovation, public engagement while advancing the new moto.

Airtel Malawi has over six million subscribers while its network is on 4G.