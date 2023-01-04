Marymount students involved in a road accident

By Burnett Munthali

Another Marymount Secondary School student has died following the bus accident in Mzimba on Monday 2, January 2023.

Kamuzu Central Hospital Director Jonathan Ngoma has confirmed the death of the student.

The bus accident which happened at Luviri on Monday also claimed the life of 14-year-old Ruth Tembo who is expected to be buried today.

Ruth was a Form 3 student at Marymount Girls Secondary School.

On Monday, the bus registration number SA 10038, which belongs to Paniche Logistics carried 58 students and was on its way going to Mzuzu from Lilongwe.

According to Police, at Luviri, the driver, Duncan Ngwende, lost control of the bus as he was over speeding.

Following the accident, 21 students sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to Mzimba District Hospital and Jenda Health Centre.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu visited Mzimba District Hospital where she was informed that out of the 10 who were admitted to the facility.

While four had been referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital one to Kamuzu Central Hospital and five were still at the hospital, four of whom were scheduled for discharge.

The bus conductor was among those seriously wounded and referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The driver Duncan Ngwende who escaped with minor injuries, had been arrested and was at Mzimba Police Station awaiting to appear in court.

He will answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving.

