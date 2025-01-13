Apostle Kawinga feeds 4,000 Zomba residents

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Amidst hunger crisis, Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministries and owner of Creck Hardware has donated 3,000 bags of maize to the people of Zomba in Chief Malemia at Sani Village during prayers and outreach programs.

The donation took place on Sunday, January 12, at Domasi Demonstrations ground with over 4,000 people, including more than 419 chiefs, in attendance.

According to Kawinga, the theme of the outreach program is “5785,” which represents “Grace Upon Grace.”

He initiated this donation because having been raised as an orphan, he understands the struggles of the poor and aims to invite souls to God through preaching.

The Man of God emphasized the need for communities to implement irrigation schemes so as not to rely solely on the rainy season.

Apostle Kawinga also urged the government to provide irrigation equipment to improve the livelihoods of citizens across the country.

“We are putting smiles on the faces of elderly individuals and others in the community. I encourage people to utilize running water for irrigation and to share resources for farming,” said Kawinga.

Chief Malemia expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that it has helped the community combat hunger.

He explained that they typically rely on harvesting twice a year, using both irrigation and rainfall, but the recent drought has exacerbated hunger in the area.

One beneficiary, Bayina Tambula, praised Kawinga for the donation, noting that it would help provide food for their families.

She shared her personal story of loss, mentioning that amidst the hunger, she lost her mother, whose illness was worsened by lack of food.

Kawinga has been making donations nationwide through his ministry’s outreach program, which is accompanied by prayers.