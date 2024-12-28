Archbishop Msusa Stands Firm on Plane Crash Inquiry Criticism

By Twink Jones Gadama

Blantyre, – Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese has reiterated his stance on the Commission of Inquiry’s report on the plane crash that claimed the lives of Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others. Speaking to Zodiak, Msusa expressed his surprise at the widespread attention his Christmas Eve Mass message received, but welcomed the debate it sparked.

Msusa’s initial message conveyed his dissatisfaction with the report’s findings, which attributed the crash to bad weather and human error, ruling out foul play. His comments drew criticism from some quarters, including a group of concerned faith leaders who labeled his remarks as retrogressive.

However, Msusa remains unapologetic, emphasizing that his intention was to encourage open discussion and critical thinking. “I’m very happy because the debate is part of their healing process,” he said, referring to the ongoing national conversation about the crash.

The archbishop also urged Malawians to engage in respectful debate, avoiding personal attacks and focusing on the issues at hand. This call to civility echoes his initial message, which aimed to promote constructive dialogue and transparency.

Msusa’s stance has sparked a mix of reactions, with some hailing him as a champion of free speech and others accusing him of undermining the Commission’s findings. The debate highlights the complexities of Malawi’s democratic landscape, where differing opinions and perspectives are increasingly being voiced.

As the discussion continues, attention is turning to the government’s response to the Commission’s report. Msusa’s comments have added pressure on the authorities to address concerns about the inquiry’s findings and ensure that justice is served.

In the midst of this debate, it is essential to remember the nine lives lost in the tragic plane crash. As Malawians navigate the complexities of this national conversation, they must prioritize respect, empathy, and a commitment to uncovering the truth.

The archbishop’s refusal to back down from his criticism has ignited a vital discussion about accountability, transparency, and the role of religious leaders in promoting national dialogue. As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Malawians will continue to demand answers and push for justice in the face of tragedy.

MCP Youth Wing Urges Party to Focus on Real Issues, Leave Bishop Msusa Alone

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a surprise move, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth wing has released a statement calling on the party’s executive to shift its focus away from criticizing Catholic Bishop Thomas Msusa and towards addressing the country’s pressing challenges. The youth wing’s statement, signed by Lucious Kachimbwinda, expresses support for Bishop Msusa and reminds the party that the bishop has historically spoken out against injustices, regardless of the ruling party.

The youth wing’s statement is a bold move, considering the party’s recent attempts to discredit Bishop Msusa.

The statement urges the party to stop buying pastors to discredit the bishops, a tactic that the youth wing believes will only serve to further damage the party’s reputation.

Instead, the youth wing calls on the party to focus on resolving the issues that truly matter to Malawians, including high maize prices, forex shortages, unemployment, high interest rates, and rising crime. These issues have had a devastating impact on the lives of many Malawians, and the youth wing believes that it is time for the party to take action.

The statement also reveals that many people, even in the party’s strongholds, are unhappy with the MCP’s performance. In fact, the youth wing admits that they had to pay people to register to vote, and it is still doubtful whether they will actually vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

The MCP youth wing’s statement is a significant development, and it remains to be seen how the party will respond.

Efforts to reach Moses Kunkuyu, government spokesperson and senior MCP member for comment were unsuccessful, as he failed to answer calls despite numerous attempts and this has been his trademark.

The MCP has faced criticism in recent months for its handling of various issues, including its response to the Catholic Church’s criticism of the government.

The party’s leadership has been accused of being out of touch with the needs and concerns of ordinary Malawians, and the youth wing’s statement appears to be a attempt to push the party back on track.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, the MCP will need to address the concerns of its youth wing and the wider electorate if it hopes to remain in power.

The party’s ability to respond to the challenges facing the country will be crucial in determining its fate at the polls.

In a related development, Comrade Edward Kambanje, the fiery representative of the Concerned Citizens of Malawi, recently condemned the MCP’s involvement in violence and disruption of parliamentary proceedings.

Kambanje’s comments highlight the growing concern about the MCP’s tactics and the need for the party to focus on addressing the real issues facing the country.

The MCP youth wing’s statement is a bold move that highlights the need for the party to focus on addressing the real issues facing Malawians.

The party’s ability to respond to these challenges will be crucial in determining its fate at the polls.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, it remains to be seen whether the MCP will take heed of the youth wing’s call and focus on addressing the real issues facing the country.