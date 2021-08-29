Former Inspector General of police

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Armed thugs have on Saturday evening attacked and injured former police Inspector General Rodney Jose near Mapanga on the Zomba-Limbe road around 7pm.

According to Zodiak online, Jose sustained a cut on the head and has been treated at Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre.

Reports indicate that the former IG was coming from a tombstone unveiling ceremony in Zomba when this happened.

He had stopped near Mapanga police post to relieve himself when three men approached him and started demanding for money.

Jose served as Malawi Police Service Inspector General from 2018 to 2019 during the reign of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, the current president of the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He was succeeded by Duncan Mwapasa in 2019. Mwapasa handed over the top position to Dr. George Kainja in 2020 following a defeat of the DPP in the court sanctioned fresh presidential election which saw opposition Malawi Congress Party taking over the leadership.