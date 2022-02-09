By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Postmortem results for the death of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager for Dedza Border, Alinafe Bonongwe have revealed that he was murdered.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 confirmed the news to media.

This comes after an autopsy carried out by Malawi’s Pathologist, Dr Charles Dzamalala conducted at Dedza District Hospital. The results indicated that the late Bonongwe did not commit suicide but was rather murdered.

Kadadzera said, so far Police have arrested five people for questioning in connection with the murder of Bonongwe, adding that more investigation is being conducted to establish more evidences.

Meanwhile, Kadadzera assured Malawians and late Bonogwe’s relations that the law enforcers are making all the follow-ups to reach their logical conclusion on the matter.

Bonogwe was on February 4, 2022 around 21:00 hrs found lying dead in his bathroom with a piece of loose rope tying his neck to shower. The incident happened at his residence at Airfield Location at Dedza Boma.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...