NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-The American stand-up comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, has gifted Nick Cannon a vending machine packed full of magnum-sized condoms after Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child.

Cannon took his hilarious present to Instagram where he posted a photo of himself standing next to a vending machine.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s day gift! Vending machine full of magnums,” said Cannon on Instagram.

The TV personality confirmed on his daytime show on Monday that he was expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi just few weeks after mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, who died of a brain tumor.

The news of the “Masked Singer” host expecting his 8th child awash on social media with people making fun of him and some asking if he’s trying to build his own football team.

The two comedians have over the past year played several pranks on one another after Cannon had sent Hart a llama for his birthday last year.

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday,” read Cannon’s then birthday message.

In retaliation for Cannon’s prank, Hart broadcasted Cannon’s phone number on a billboard across three states; Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta.

Cannon has welcomed four children in the past 14 months. He is a parent to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; 4-year-old son, Golden, and 11-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and his 5-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

