Bango, TPAY, and Etisalat Egypt launch Direct Carrier Billing with GoogleTo Enable IN-APP Purchases and Subscriptions for over 30 million Subscribers 

CAIRO, Egypt, 10 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-TPAY, the leading payment provider for the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META), today announces, through its partnership with Bango and Etisalat Egypt, the launch of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) with Google for over 30 million subscribers. The collaboration will create an easier experience for Android users to purchase apps, games, and digital content on their devices on Google Play.

This partnership provides Etisalat customers the ability to pay for in-app purchases and services subscriptions through their mobile number (Direct Carrier Billing), bringing Google Play Store’s content within reach of more than 60% of Egypt’s population who do not have access to traditional payment methods (e.g. credit/debit cards). This launch reinforces TPAY’s mission to accept online payments easily and securely within the META region and facilitate fast and smooth cross border settlements.

With the introduction of Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) with Google, customers can now perform any online purchase transaction through the Google Play Store by paying for their purchases via their mobile phone balance without the need of using their credit cards.

Paul Larbey, Bango CEO, said, “This is an important launch for carrier billing, providing phone users in Egypt with an easy payment opportunity in the world’s biggest app store. Our partnership with TPAY brings Bango Payment technology together with TPAY’s operational expertise, enabling developers to monetize their apps more successfully.”

Ahmed Yehia, Etisalat Egypt Chief Consumer Officer, added, “We are delighted to enable Direct Carrier Billing for our customers – the fastest, easiest, and most convenient way to pay for the vast range of content and services available on the Google Play store. Customer satisfaction is our key focus and DCB adds even more value for our customers.”

Raj Soni, TPAY COO, commented: “We are committed to provide our merchants with the most convenient/secure payment method for micro payment transactions and the best-in-class payment journey to help them sustainably grow their business in our region, which is evidently the next growth frontier for global merchants. Our partnership with Bango – a global leader and innovator in online commerce – remains a significant milestone in TPAY’s journey, reiterating our vision to be the leader in payments across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa”.

The Google Play store is the official application store for Android smartphones and tablets. Google makes software applications, music, movies, and books available for purchase and download through the store. The Google Play store, which comes pre-installed on Android devices, allows users to purchase, download and install applications from Google and third-party developers.

About TPAY

TPAY is the leader in payments in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (META). TPAY provides a full service, end-to-end solution that makes it easy for merchants – to access and accept payments from consumers in more than 30 countries in the region.

TPAY’s technology is used by regional digital merchants and international brands including Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, Marvel, beIN and others, to access and accept payments from consumers across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

TPAY is headquartered in the UAE and its services are currently used by over 28 million monthly active users. The company shareholders include Helios Investment Partners, the leading Africa-focused private investment firm, and A15, the Middle East’s leading tech-focused VC fund.

About Bango

The world’s largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed a unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative payment methods, including carrier billing, digital wallets, and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

