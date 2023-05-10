TNM Mpamba Kashi Kashi promo registers over 20 million entries in a month

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-TNM Mpamba Kashi Kashi promotion has registered over 20 million entries barely a month after it was launched.

The developed has excited the company saying the promotion is changing many lives as anticipated.

Launched in March, the promotion seeks to reward customers and agents for being part of Mpamba growth story since its inception in 2013.

Addressing the news conference after conducting fourth draw of Kashi Kashi promotion, Mobile Money Marketing Manager Tione Kafumbu said the promotion continues to receive overwhelming response.

Kafumbu disclosed that the promotion has received over 20 million entries saying its a first of its kind to have such response

“Since we launched the promotion in March, we have seen a significant growth in the usage of Mpamba. The development indicates that people are sharing the good news and wish to help advancing economic status of the country.

“We have registered over 20 million entries. Through the promotion, TNM Mpamba is deepening financial inclusion while providing a life of convenience and flexibility to users,” excited Kafumbu.

He added, “The growth in the usage of Mpamba for the past years highlights the fact that customers are satisfied with our seamless services on the ecosystem. Therefore, the promotion aims at motivating customers to fully exploit our diverse service offering”

During the draw, TNM Mpamba rewarded 196 customers and 252 agents with cash prizes and airtime respectively.

“We continue to change lives of our customers through the promotion, we feel proud to fulfill this promise. Today we have conducted the third and fourth draw for customers and second draw for agents.

“The draw has seen 392 customers and 252 agents winning different cash prizes ranging from MK25 000 to MK100, 000,” he said.

To enter into Kashi Kashi promotion, customers need to make a transaction of MK500, and agents participate after servicing customer transaction of MK5,000,” he added.

Kafumbu urged customers to transact more on Mpamba to increase their chances of winning in in the Kashi Kashi promotion.

The promotion runs up to June 4, 2023 where 28 customers will win cash prize of MK1 million each and while 28 agents will win MK500 000 each.