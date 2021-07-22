LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited reality show Big Brother Naija (BBNija) Season 6 is slated for Sunday, July 25, 2021 with a premiere on Saturday, July 24.

The auditions for the Season 6 done from May have been concluded for Africa’s biggest reality TV show and the special double launch show will air from 20:00 CAT onDStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast-on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

A statement from MultiChoice says there will be no SMS voting for this season but will be on the Big Brother Naija website as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in reality TV show reward on the continent.

It will run 24/7 on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and Plus packages on channel 29.

The statement says taking cognizance of the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, global best practices, precautions and preventative measures will be followed throughout the show.