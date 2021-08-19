– Advertisement –





Street begging and hawking has been banned in Nigeria’s Lagos state as officials make efforts to bring an end to the menace.

A special taskforce has now been formed by the state authorities to ensure that beggars and hawkers do not roam the streets.

Authorities have linked the activities of some of the beggars and hawkers to crime in the city as they are reported to be assaulting and robbing city residents.

Police recently raised alarm over criminals disguising themselves as beggars and attacking Lagos residents.

According to a state official in charge of youth and social development, Olusegun Dawodu the beggars on the streets were now a nuisance to other citizens.

Dawodu told journalists that the special taskforce will begin operations in the next few days.

Across the major streets in Nigeria, there are instances were beggars including children harass road users asking for money.

Dawodu said these beggars and hawkers had been transported from other parts of the country to the city.

“The activities of these people in our streets impede human movement and vehicular traffic, constitute environmental nuisance and security threats,” Mr Dawodu is quoted by local media as saying.

Authorities are worried about the impact of such a menace especially on the lives of children who are being forced into the act.

