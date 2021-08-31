Bizarre! Malawian 29-year-old man rapes sick granny, 85

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a 29 year old man for allegedly raping an 85 year old sick granny in her house at Ntope Village, Traditional Authority Mkalo in the district.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Mitawa who hails from the same village.

District police spokesperson Innocent Moses has told Zodiak a while ago that Mitawa was found raping the helpless woman by the granny’s grandchild.

It is reported that the grandchild shouted for help and well-wishers mobilized themselves and apprehended the culprit.