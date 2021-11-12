One man who lost his son in the March 2019 Boeing 737-Max crash said on Friday that monetary compensation, which was not included in a settlement reached between Boeing and families, would have helped take care of his grandchildren.

In the agreement, Boeing accepted responsibility for Ethiopian Airways flight 302 losing control shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The agreement does not involve monetary compensation to the families as of Wednesday, according to court records.

The plane nose-dived into a barren patch of land about 40 miles (65 kilometers) from Addis Ababa.

There were no survivors.

Among those who perished was Brahim Mohamed’s 36-year old son Abdullahi Brahim Mohamed.

He left behind three children and a wife, who has since remarried.

Mohamed said on Friday that although nothing could compensate the family for losing their son, a payout would help care for the three children.

Although the agreement does not involve monetary compensation, it does allow victims’ families to pursue individual claims in U.S. courts instead of their home country.

Mohamed said that were the family to travel to the US, the costs should be covered by Boeing.

The crash killed people of 35 nationalities.

