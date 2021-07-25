Bon-Kalindo liar

By Kelvin Silugwe

UTM Youth Director Bon Kalindo claims that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government did not find money when they took over power from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) makes me sick.

Kalindo attributes Chakwera’s failure due to lack of money to run state affairs.

He was speaking to Times Television in Times Exclusive program broadcast on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

But Kalindo lied to the nation which seem to be trying to buy sympathy to Tonse authorities; Chakwera and Saulos Chilima for government post consideration.

Listen, if you are afraid of burning your fingers, then don’t speak out against President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Administration.

The narrative that Tonse Government did not find money when they took over power from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) makes me sick.

Nevertheless, I understand people who say that. They want to communicate something, but too afraid to burn their fingers.

Matter of fact, it is the public which has been very vocal when it comes to Tonse’s extravagance with public finances. Remember the Independence Day celebrations? Remember the Inauguration ceremony? Its all been the public question the extravagance expenditures.

Then we had the MK6.2 billion Covid-19 funds, K17 billion that later followed, a MK9 billion swimming pool proposal, unnecessary trips by boards and ministries, ministers going abroad to deliver virtual speeches etc.

NEEF claims to have given out over MK8 billion to groups and people they can’t even prove their existence. What exactly do we mean when we say there was no money?

It is frustrated individuals that are worse than perpetrators. Those who speak out because they have been left out.

We also cant keep blaming DPP for these failures. They owned their failures and we kicked them out of power. Most beneficiaries to current corruption scheme are not cadets.

Simply put, Tonse Government has very strange approach to governance. If this is the road taken, we should simply brace up for tough times ahead.

Again, do not speak out if you are afraid of calling a spade by its rightful name to avoid burning your fingers. Things are not well. Things are not. Things are… Things.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor