By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Northern Region Football Association SIMSO league Bronze medalist Bright Stars on Sunday, shined at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji-Kapiri when they knocked out Mchinji based outfit Villa FC in MK2.5 million Aubrey Dimba football trophy round of 16.

Both teams entertained the magnitude gathered at the Aubrey Dimba Stadium with dazzling and moving performance in the first half as it was a balanced affair.

Both teams created scoring chances but failed to convert them into goals and the half ended goalless.

The two sides continued with their stylish play in the second half but it was Villa who was a much-changed side as it controlled proceedings of the match during early minutes of the second half but nothing to show for.

Bright Stars regained control of the match in the 78th Minute as they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Bernard Kaole Msika.

It was enough for Bright Stars to claim needed victory to proceed to the next round.

Kondwani Malindi of Bright Stars was later voted man of the match.

Bright Stars from Mzuzu have now joined LUANAR and Kamuzu Barracks Reserve in the Quarterfinals.

Aubrey Dimba hailed the two teams for the good game showcased.Dimba further said he expects more exciting games in the fourth coming fixtures of Mchinji Boma Strikers against Panthers next weekend.

St Gabriel versus Thumbs Up Champions league Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve coming during month end of October.