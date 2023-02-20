Central region FA, Chipiku Stores wedding vows intact

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The wedding band between the Central Region Football governing body (CRFA) and their long time partner Chipiku Stores is still intact as they vow renewal for another one year deal.

Chipiku Stores who started sponsoring the Central Region Premier Division league way back in 2006 announced on Saturday 18th February 2023 at the Mchinji Community Hall during the 2022 season prize presentation ceremony that they will continue sponsoring the league.

As a good father who is proud of his child for excelling examinations with flying colours, Chipiku did not only engage themselves in the forthcoming season but also increased the package from the current MK15.5 million to MK16.5 million.

Making the announcement, Chipiku Stores Central Region Manager Dennis Kamnyamata said that as sponsors are happy with the way CRFA managed the league for the past years hence their commitment.

“We are happy with the way CRFA are running their affairs, it’s our role as Chipiku to unearth the hidden talents from the grassroots. We are like parents of central region football hence if we stop supporting it now, we will disturb the development of the sport in the region.

“As Chipiku Stores, our market base has extremely grown up through sponsoring the league. We wish our new baby in the Elite league Extreme FC all the best and we urge them to work extra hard to remain there”, Kamnyamata explained.

Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa, the CRFA General Secretary described the whole journey as a mixed bag.

Harawa hailed Chipiku for their commitment in sponsoring the league for 17 years now, saying it shows the trust the leading merchant Chipiku has on their association.

“We have seven (7) teams playing in the Super League from the central region, all this because of our sponsors, Chipiku Stores. Today we have also awarded a referee to appreciate the work they are doing despite having some challenges “, Harawa lamented.

Extreme FC who are the champions went home with a trophy, medals plus MK4 million, their attacker Beston Jimu who scored 33 goals with over 10 man of the match awards won player of the season accolade.

The runners up Silver Strikers Reserve FC pocketed MK1.8 million, third placed Wimbe United FC from Kasungu took MK1 million, fourth placed LUANAR FC received MK800,000 while Mbabvi United FC got MK500,000 for finishing on fifth.

Innocent Makawano of LUANAR FC won the golden boot accolade with 34 goals, Silver Strikers Reserve was also voted as the most disciplined team while Samson Wasiri was voted as the best referee of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...