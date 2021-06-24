General Secretary of Central Region Pool Executive Committee, Christopher Njeula

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Central region Pool Executive Committee has announced that the MK1.5 million league will be launched on Saturday the June 26,2021 at Siege Lounge,area 49 Shire,in Lilongwe.

According to the General Secretary of Central Region Pool Executive Committee, Christopher Njeula, all is set for the league to role out on Saturday.

Nineteen (19) Clubs have confirmed their participation in this year’s league, and they are expected to play each other home and away.

The Clubs includes;S5 Pool Club,Oriental, PJ Bite,Fresh Air,Michigan, Lucio,Cool Spot, Tempo,Nevada,Elez-FIP,SHIDS,Kuyesa,Breakers,Siege,Treatment, Mango,Bezel and Mwatitha pool clubs.

The launch ceremony which is expected to start off at 14;30 hours in the afternoon, will be spiced up with the game involving CRPL Executive team and the Veterans and the winner will take home K50,000.

Njaula also said that,all Covid-19 measures will be followed in all games.

“The league will run from June 27, 2021 and is expected to end not later than December end,and the winning club will pocket the sum of not less than a half-million kwacha”, he added.