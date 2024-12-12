Chakwera condemn use of youths as tools for political violence

By Rose Cross Mahorya

MZUZU-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated a call for political leaders to desist from using youths as a tool for perpetuating violence against rival political parties in the country.

Speaking during the commemoration of Umodzi Day at Katoto Community Ground in Mzuzu City on Thursday, President Chakwera said his government will not take light those found guilty of the malpractice.

“As government, we are committed to take youths along in the positive development of this nation hence we will not tolerate using youths for personal selfishness.

“By launching the National Action Plan for youths, we are assuring the youths that we are ready to work with you and support your abilities to full potential for a better Malawi,” said Chakwera.

He appreciated the role of some stakeholders in supporting youths initiatives that advocate for peace and unity.

The president however expressed concern over actions by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) that do not acknowledge positive developments taking place in the country.

“There are a lot of positive developments in this country but some CSOs choose to channel their energy on business that does not concern them,” said Chakwera.

Speaking on behalf of all youths, Mwandida Theu, a Commissioner with the Peace and Unity Commission, said it is high time youths should be included in peace and unity initiatives.

“Instead of using youths as tools to instigate violence, let them be part of peace dialogues.

“To fellow youths, I would like to say that violence is never stopped with violence. Let us say no to violence because that is the only way we can contribute positively towards our countrys development,” said Theu.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe assured that as traditional leaders, they will continue to encourage peaceful coexistence amongst tribes.

“We are also working hard to completely abolish traditional practices that encourage discrimination amongst tribes and also violate the rights of women and girls,” he said.

President Chakwera and Madam Monica Chakwera including other dignitaries from different sectors, participated in a solidary match symbolizing unity from Mzuzu ShopRite Roundabout to the venue.

Earlier, the President inspected pavilions mounted by different cultural groupings at the function.

The function which began at exactly 10:00 o’clock in the morning began with prayers of peace from representatives of the Christian, Islamic, Bahai and Rastafarian faiths.

Umodzi Day is an annual presidential initiative launched in 2023 with the aim of cultivating unity amongst Malawians regardless of their differences in faith, ethnicity or political affiliation.

This year, the day was being celebrated under the theme: “Cultivating a Culture of Peace through active youth engagement”.