Chakwera dates Lilongwe rural for voters registrations exercise



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday condemned mob justice that is still happening in some parts of the country saying the tendency is counterproductive.

President Chakwera made the remarks at Kacheta Trading Centre in Lilongwe Msinja North Constituency on Wednesday during a whistle stop tour aimed at encouraging people to register so that they take part in the September 2025 general elections.

He said his government will not allow anyone to take the law into his hands saying once caught, the law shall take its course.

“We need to change our mindset. There’s a tendency in this country of destroying government property such as classroom blocks, forgetting that when you destroy such infrastructure it takes time and more resources to replace it.

“This is a peaceful country and we should continue living as one despite political or religious differences,” he said Chakwera asked the people to register in large numbers so that they vote for leaders of their choice in 2025.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Msinja North, Sosten Gwengwe, thanked government for various developments that have been implemented in his area.

“Your Excellency, this area had no electricity but now under your leadership people are enjoying the fruits of your government,” he said.

Gwengwe urged people in his area to register in their large numbers so that they vote for President Chakwera in the forthcoming general elections for development that he has started to continue.

