“Be prudent with agricultural loans”-Chakwera

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, has advised beneficiaries of National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) agricultural loans to exercise prudence in the way they use the resources.

Chakwera made the remarks on Thursday during a whistle stop tour and voter mobilization rally at Mchezi Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

Chakwera in Lilongwe rural

The president therefore advised the people to use the resources prudently to graduate from the wells of poverty to economic self reliance.

He also encouraged the people to register in their large numbers to exercise their right to vote in next year’s general elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Central Region Chairman Zebron Chilondola said Malawians are not yet ready to give the presidency to anyone else other than President Chakwera.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North East Winston Kaimapanjira assured the president that the people of his area are ready to give him a second term of office.

“Be assured that we will give you more votes next year so that you continue developing Malawi,” he said amid ululations from the crowd.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimutu praised President Chakwera for developing Malawi in the face of various challenges.