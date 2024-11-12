Chakwera installed KUHeS chancellor, presides over first congregation

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera was on Tuesday, November 11, 2024 installed as the first-ever Chancellor of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES).

The Malawi leader also presided over the institution’s First Congregation at a ceremony that is taking place at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences Sports Complex Recreation Hall in Blantyre.

KUHeS was established on May 4, 2021 through the merger of Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) and College of Medicine (COM), both formerly constituent Colleges of the University of Malawi (UNIMA).

A total of 103 students are expected to be awarded Certificates, Diplomas, and Degrees in Faculties of Science in Health management, Bachelor of Science in Midwifery and Bachelor of Science Anaesthesia, and Intensive Care.

President Chakwera was welcomed on arrival at KUHeS by Nancy Chaola Mdooko, Deputy Minister of Education, Professor Francis Moto, Chairperson of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences Council, Professor Macpherson Mallewa, Vice Chancellor of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, Dr Belinda Gombachika, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences, and Christopher Namagowa, Registrar of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences.