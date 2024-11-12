An Inspiring Charity Outreach Led by Wiseman Daniel and the Elohim Global Network Foundation in Zambia

SOURSE: The Wiseman Daniel Fan Blog

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲, 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐞, 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦, 𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐙𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚. 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐚, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚, 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩.

The charity event began with a convoy filled with joyful supporters, partners, and friends singing and dancing in praise of God. They welcomed Wiseman Daniel and Madam Hannah to Chongwe district with warm hearts, eager to start their mission. Together, they blessed the food they were about to share and, with the team’s help, loaded bags of mealie meal onto trucks. Their destination was Masebu Village, a community under the care of the Chosen Lives Foundation.

When they arrived at Masebu Village, the community eagerly awaited them, with elders and children overjoyed by the visit. The team, led by Wiseman Daniel, offloaded the supplies, each item bringing hope and happiness. As a sign of love and care, Wiseman Daniel and Madam Hannah presented 600 bags of mealie meal, along with K20,000 Kwacha and $2,000 USD as cash gifts to the founder of Chosen Lives Foundation. Additionally, the team shared a warm meal with the children, lifting spirits and spreading joy.

The community had been praying for relief from the challenges of drought, and their prayers were answered with these gifts. Smiling with gratitude, the people of Masebu now felt reassured, no longer worrying about where their next meal would come from. This heartfelt gesture reminded everyone of the power of faith and compassion.

On the second day, the team journeyed to Chilanga district, aiming to bring help to Furaha Community School. As they traveled in a convoy, partners and friends of the foundation sang and praised God for this opportunity to give back. Upon reaching Chilanga, they were met with excitement and anticipation. The team unloaded the supplies and began distributing them, ensuring each person received their portion of blessings.

One of the most meaningful contributions was the organization of free health screenings for the community. Recognizing the lack of adequate health services, Wiseman Daniel and the team provided ear and eye check-ups, cancer screening, HIV & AIDS testing, and support for gender-based violence awareness. They also offered child healthcare services, making a difference in the lives of those who attended.

To further support the Chilanga community, Wiseman Daniel and Madam Hannah presented 450 bags of mealie meal, along with a cash gift of K10,000 Kwacha and $1,000 USD, thanks to the support of the Elohim Global Network Foundation and its partners. Despite the rain, people gathered with enthusiasm, grateful for the essential supplies provided during this difficult time.

As they returned home, the people of Chilanga expressed deep gratitude, their hearts filled with peace and joy. The outreach reminded everyone that God’s love flows even in challenging times, echoing the scripture, “It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35).

The charity outreach by Wiseman Daniel and the Elohim Global Network Foundation was an inspiring testament to faith, compassion, and unity. Through their efforts, they brought relief to those in need, ensuring that families had food and that communities felt cared for. In a time when many face hunger due to drought, their generosity was a true blessing.

With the love and support of partners, Wiseman Daniel and Madam Hannah fulfilled their mission, giving glory to God. The success of this charity event highlights the impact of selfless giving, spreading hope, and reminding everyone of the beauty of sharing God’s love. To God be the glory for this unforgettable outreach in Zambia!

Elohim! Mighty God lives in us! (John 14:23).